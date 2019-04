BRIEF-Almirall: NICE In UK Gives Final Recommendation For Co's Drug To Treat Plaque Psoriasis

April 18 (Reuters) - Almirall SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT NATIONAL INSTITUTE FOR HEALTH AND CARE EXCELLENCE (NICE) IN UK HAD PUBLISHED ITS FINAL RECOMMENDATION FOR ILUMETRI (TILDRAKIZUMAB) AS A COST-EFFECTIVE OPTION TO TREAT MODERATE-TO-SEVERE PLAQUE PSORIASIS

* TILDRAKIZUMAB WAS APPROVED BY THE EUROPEAN COMMISSION IN SEPTEMBER 2018, IS ALREADY AVAILABLE IN GERMANY AND IS DUE TO BE MARKETED IN ALL EU MEMBER STATES

* ILUMETRI RECEIVED A PROVISIONAL APPROVAL FROM NICE ON MARCH 8

