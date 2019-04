April 18 (Reuters) - SAVENCIA SA:

* Q1 REVENUE OF 1.20 BILLION EUROS VS 1.18 BILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* UNCERTAINTIES ON DAIRY PRODUCTS MARKET DON’T ALLOW TO HAVE VISIBILITY ON 2019 AS A WHOLE

* PERFORMANCE AT BEGINNING OF 2019 IS IN LINE WITH THAT OF THE END OF THE PREVIOUS FY

