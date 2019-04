April 19 (Reuters) - Technical Advisory Committee of IBEX Indices:

* SAID ON THURSDAY TO REMOVE SHARES OF DISTRIBUIDORA INTERNACIONAL DE ALIMENTACION (DIA) FROM IBEX SMALL CAP INDEX AS OF MAY 2

* DECISION IS DUE TO THE EXTENSION OF ACCEPTANCE PERIOD OF LETTERONE TAKEOVER BID FOR DIA TO APRIL 30

* SHARES WERE INITIALLY SCHEDULED TO BE DELISTED FROM IBEX SMALL CAP ON APRIL 24

