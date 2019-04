April 19 - EUROFINS-CEREP SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY FY NET RESULT EUR 3.9 MLN VS EUR 3.9 MLN YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE EUR 25.5 MLN VS EUR 24.4 MLN YEAR AGO

* AS OF DEC 31, 2018, CASH POSITION AMOUNTED TO EUR 0.78 MLN VS EUR 1.45 MLN AS AT 31 DEC 2017

Source text: bit.ly/2KP3VQM

