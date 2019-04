April 19 (Reuters) - Telemedycyna Polska SA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT HAS SIGNED SUBSIDY AGREEMENT WITH SILESIAN VOIVODESHIP

* SUBSIDISED PROJECT REGARDS PROVISION OF HEALTHCARE SERVICES WITH THE AID OF TELEMEDICINE

* UNDER AGREEMENT COMPANY HAS RECEIVED 2.4 MILLION ZLOTYS CO-FINANCING OUT OF 2.6 MILLION ZLOTYS TOTAL PROJECT BUDGET

* THE VALUE OF THE PROJECT CONSTITUTES 273% OF GROUP’S CONSOLIDATED EQUITY

