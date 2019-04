April 23 (Reuters) - Adveo Group International SA :

* SAID ON MONDAY NEGOTIATIONS WITH GDN S.P.A. GROUP CONCERNING SALE OF UNIT ADVEO ITALIA HAVE NOT BEEN SUCCESSFUL AND HAVE BEEN CLOSED

* MAINTAINS NEGOTIATIONS WITH TWO OTHER INVESTOR GROUPS FOR SALE OF ADVEO ITALIA, SETTING DEADLINE OF END OF MONTH TO REACH A DEAL

* SANDTON HAS EXTENDED TERM OF ITS OFFER FOR ADVEO’S PRODUCTION UNITS IN FRANCE AND BENELUX TO MAY 22

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)