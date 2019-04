April 24 (Reuters) - Glarner Kantonalbank:

* Q1 OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY 13.6 PERCENT TO CHF 20.3 MLN AND NET PROFIT INCREASED BY 30.7 PERCENT TO CHF 6.9 MILLION

* Q1 GROSS PROFIT IN THE INTEREST BUSINESS STAGNATES AT CHF 14.8 MILLION

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)