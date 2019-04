April 24(Reuters) - Sport Lisboa e Benfica Futebol SAD :

* SAID ON TUESDAY IT WOULD ISSUE UP TO 5 MILLION “OBRIGAÇÕES BENFICA SAD 2019-2022” BONDS AT NOMINAL VALUE OF 5 EURO EACH, TOTALLING 25 MILLION EUROS ($34 MILLION)

Source text: bit.ly/2IEM0dH

