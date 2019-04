April 24 (Reuters) - GALAPAGOS NV:

* ANNOUNCED ON TUESDAY INITIATION OF GECKO

* GECKO IS A PHASE 2 STUDY TESTING A SUBCUTANEOUS FORMULATION OF MOR106 IN COMBINATION WITH TOPICAL CORTICOSTEROIDS IN PATIENTS WITH MODERATE TO SEVERE ATOPIC DERMATITIS

* RECRUITMENT WILL TAKE PLACE IN THE U.S. AND CANADA

* STUDY IS INTENDED TO SERVE AS AN IND (INVESTIGATIONAL NEW DRUG) OPENER WITH THE U.S. FDA

