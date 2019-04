April 24 (Reuters) - BIOMED LUBLIN SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY SIGNED ANNEX TO THE DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT WITH ALPEN PHARMA AG WHICH EXTENDS IT BY 10 YEARS UNTIL DEC. 31, 2032

* UNDER THE ANNEX THE PARTIES ALSO DECLARED WILLINGNESS TO EXTEND THEIR COOPERATION REGARDING DISTREPTAZA DRUG TO THE FOLLOWING MARKETS: BOSNIA-HERZEGOVINA, BULGARIA, ROMANIA, SERBIA, SLOVAKIA, MALAYSIA AND IRAN

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)