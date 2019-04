April 24 (Reuters) - FOUNTAINE PAJOT SA:

* REPORTED Q1 ACTIVITY UPDATE ON TUESDAY WITH Q1 REVENUE AT EUR 80.0 MLN VS EUR 44.1 MLN YEAR AGO (EXCLUDING DUFOUR YACHTS)

* END-FEBRUARY ORDER BOOK STAND AT EUR 197.5 MLN

* CONFIRMS OUTLOOK OF STRONG GROWTH FOR 2019

Source text: bit.ly/2ICTPk7

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)