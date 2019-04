BRIEF-Oryzon Reaches Primary Endpoint In Phase IIa Trial For ADHD

April 25 (Reuters) - Oryzon Genomics SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT REACHED A PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE IIA TRIAL FOR ATTENTION DEFICIT HYPERACTIVITY DISORDER (ADHD)

* TO CONTINUE DEVELOPMENT OF VAFIDEMSTAT IN PSYCHIATRIC INDICATIONS

* VAFIDEMSTAT PRODUCED SIGNIFICANT IMPROVEMENTS IN ADHD PATIENTS ACROSS SEVERAL COMMONLY USED SCALES THAT MEASURE AGITATION AND AGGRESSION

* SAYS VAFIDEMSTAT HAS BROADER PSYCHIATRIC EFFECT BEYOND AGITATION AND AGGRESSION

