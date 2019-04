April 25 (Reuters) - PROTEKTOR SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ANDRZEJ KASPEREK RESIGNED FROM THE POSITION OF THE CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT

* THE SUPERVISORY BOARD APPOINTED WOJCIECH SOBCZAK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

Source texts for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)