April 25 (Reuters) - Hubstyle SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS CARRIED OUT IMPAIRMENT TESTS AND DECIDED TO BOOK IMPAIRMENT LOSSES ON THE VALUE OF ITS ASSETS

* TOTAL WRITE-DOWN TO BE BOOKED IN CONSOLIDATED 2018 FINANCIAL STATEMENT AMOUNTS TO 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS

