* SAID ON THURSDAY Q1 NET LOSS 7.5 MILLION EUROS VERSUS LOSS 1.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 6.1 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 8.6 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 SALES 132.2 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 161.5 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* BOARD TO PROPOSE A SHARE CAPITAL REDUCTION OF 137.7 MILLION EUROS WHICH WILL RESULT IN A NOMINAL VALUE OF 0.2 EURO CENTS PER SHARE

