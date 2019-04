BRIEF-Wojas FY Net Profit Down At 2.0 Mln Zlotys

April 26 (Reuters) - WOJAS SA:

* REPORTED ON THURSDAY FY NET PROFIT OF 2.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 14.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY REVENUE OF 237.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 237.2 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* FY OPERATING PROFIT OF 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 5.0 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* THE CEO SAYS THE COMPANY SEES BIG POTENTIAL IN THE ECOMMERCE SECTOR AND IS CONFIDENT THAT WITH TIME WILL BE ABLE TO GENERATE 30% OF ITS OVERALL REVENUE FROM THE RETAIL SECTOR

