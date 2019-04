April 29 (Reuters) - Xvivo Perfusion AB:

* RECEIVES PREMARKET APPROVAL (PMA) FROM FDA FOR PRODUCTS XPS AND STEEN SOLUTION FOR SALE ON THE AMERICAN MARKET

