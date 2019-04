BRIEF-Arrineria Official Facebook Company Fanpage Hacked

April 29 (Reuters) - ARRINERA SA:

* SAID ON SATURDAY THAT ITS OFFICIAL FACEBOOK FANPAGE: here WAS HACKED ON APRIL 20-21

* SAYS THAT DUE TO THIS FACT IT DOES NOT TAKE RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE CONTENT PUBLISHED OR SENT TO THE FANPAGE USERS

* CURRENTLY THE ONLY OFFICIAL COMMUNICATION CHANNEL OF THE COMPANY CAN BE FOUND UNDER THE ADDRESS OF here

* IS ACTIVELY TRYING TO RESUME CONTROL OF THE OFFICIAL COMPANY FANPAGE AND HAS REPORTED THE THEFT TO FACEBOOK COMPANY AND CYBERCRIME POLICE

