BRIEF-CEVA Logistics Q1 Revenue Increased By 1.1% In Constant Currencies

April 30 (Reuters) - CEVA Logistics AG:

* SAID ON MONDAY IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019, REVENUE INCREASED BY 1.1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCIES TO $1,698 MILLION

* GROUP’S EBITDA WAS $134 MILLION IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019

* GROUP ADJUSTED EBITDA (ON A PRE-IFRS 16 BASIS) IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2019 AMOUNTED TO $47 MILLION

* CONFIRMING MEDIUM TERM TARGETS FOR 2021

* EXPECTATIONS REMAIN THAT 2019 WILL SEE PROGRESS IN LINE WITH THE 2021 OBJECTIVES, INCLUDING IMPROVEMENT IN EBITDA MARGIN AND IN FREE CASH FLOW

Source text - bit.ly/2J9vnpU

