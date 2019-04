April 30 (Reuters) - Dometic Group AB:

* SAID ON MONDAY ISSUES EUR 300 MILLION, 7-YEAR EUROBOND

* ISSUED EUR 300 MILLION ON EUROPEAN BOND MARKET WITH A SEVEN-YEAR MATURITY AT FIXED RATE OF 3.00 PCT

* ISSUE IS SECOND EUR TRANCHE IN DOMETIC’S EMTN (EURO MEDIUM TERM NOTE) PROGRAM TOTALLING EUR 1.5 BILLION

