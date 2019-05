May 3 (Reuters) - Fonterelli GmbH & Co KGaA:

* SAID ON THURSDAY MANAGEMENT WAS INFORMED TODAY THAT AN AGREEMENT WAS SIGNED TO SELL ITS LARGEST BUY AND BUILD STAKE

* IF THE COMPLETION OF THE TRANSACTION TAKES PLACE IN THIS FINANCIAL YEAR (30.6.2019), MANAGEMENT ASSUMES THAT COMPANY WILL REPORT POSTIIVE NET INCOME FOR THE CURRENT FINANCIAL YEAR

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)