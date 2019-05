BRIEF-Enter Air Unit Signs Deal To Acquire 49% Stake In Germania Flug

May 5 (Reuters) - Enter Air SA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY ITS UNIT HAS SIGNED INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH ZURICH-BASED ALBEX AVIATION REGARDING INVESTMENT IN GERMANIA FLUG, A SWISS COMPANY CONDUCTING AVIATION BUSINESS

* UNDER AGREEMENT COMPANY SHALL ACQUIRE 49 PER CENT IN GERMANIA FLUG’S RAISED SHARE CAPITAL FOR $2 MILLION

* THE INVESTMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES A CALL OPTION ENTITLING COMPANY OR ENTITY INDICATED TO ACQUIRE UP TO 80 PER CENT OF GERMANIA FLUG, INCLUDING THE SHARES ACQUIRED UNDER SAID AGREEMENT

