May 7 (Reuters) - KERVANSARAY YATIRIM:

* SAID ON MONDAY RESTRUCTURES CO’S DEBTS TO DENIZBANK AFTER TALKS

* RESTRUCTURES DEBTS AS NON-PAYMENT FOR FIRST 16.5 MONTHS AND FOLLOWING WITH 54 MONTHS MATURITY

