May 7 (Reuters) - AG ANADOLU GRUBU HOLDING:

* SAID ON MONDAY AUTHORIZES INVESTMENT BANK OR SECURITIES FIRM TO WORK ON STRATEGIC OPTIONS REGARDING ANADOLU RESTORAN IŞLETMELERI (MCDONALD’S)

* AUTHORIZES INVESTMENT BANK OR SECURITIES FIRM TO CONDUCT TALKS WITH THE THIRD PARTIES IN THIS REGARD

