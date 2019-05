May 7 (Reuters) - Spain’s regulator (CNMV):

* SAID ON MONDAY IT HAD AUTHORIZED MODIFICATION OF THE TAKEOVER BID LAUNCHED BY LETTERONE FOR DIA

* THE MODIFICATION OF THE MINIMUM ACCEPTANCE LIMIT CONDITION IMPLIES A MORE FAVOURABLE TREATMENT FOR ITS ADDRESSEES

* CONSIDERS THE OFFER PRICE OF THE TAKEOVER BID AS “FAIR”

