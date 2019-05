May 7 (Reuters) - Krynica Vitamin SA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY PRELIM Q1 NET LOSS AT 30,000 ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 1.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* PRELIM Q1 REVENUE 52.3 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 55.3 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* RESULTS ARE IMPACTED BY LOWER REVENUE IN WHICH SALES TO LESS PROFITABLE CLIENTS HAD A SIGNIFICANT SHARE

