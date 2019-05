May 7 (Reuters) - Schaeffler AG:

* SCHAEFFLER ACQUIRES XTRONIC GMBH

* XTRONIC WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO THE SCHAEFFLER GROUP AS A SEPARATE GERMAN PRIVATE LIMITED COMPANY (GMBH)

* PARTIES HAVE AGREED NOT TO DISCLOSE THE PURCHASE PRICE, TAKEOVER IS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN JUNE 2019

