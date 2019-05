May 8 (Reuters) - ZPC OTMUCHÓW SA:

* SAID ON TUESDAY THE COMPANY SIGNED PRELIMINARY AGREMENT WITH NICRE SP. Z O.O. REGARDING SALE OF COMPANY’S REAL ESTATE IN GORZYCZKI, POLAND

* THE SALE PRICE OF THE REAL ESTATE HAS BEEN SET AT 4.0 MILLION ZLOTYS NET

