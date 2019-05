May 8 (Reuters) - CIE Automotive SA:

* Q1 NET PROFIT 72.6 MILLION EUROS VS 63.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 EBITDA 151.0 MILLION EUROS VS 137.4 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* Q1 TURNOVER 812.2 MILLION EUROS VS 765.0 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO

* ACHIEVES THE 2020 STRATEGIC TARGETS ONE YEAR BEFORE ITS COMMITMENT

