REFILE-MOVE-DB's Ross adds SSA to syndicate responsibilities

(Adds codes to reach additional subscribers)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, May 9 (IFR) - Frazer Ross has been appointed as head of European flow syndicate at Deutsche Bank, adding sovereign, supranational and agencies (SSA) responsibilities to his current ones, according to an internal memo seen by IFR.

Ross was already head of EMEA investment-grade bond syndicate at the bank; responsible for corporates, financials, emerging markets and EMTNs.

He will retain his current responsibilities and continue to report to Henrik Johnsson, global co-head of DCM and syndicate.

Achim Linsenmaier, head of SSA syndicate, and will now report to Ross. He previously reported to Johnsson. (Reporting by Helene Durand, editing by Alex Chambers)