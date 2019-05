May 9 (Reuters) - Almirall SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT WOULD INCREASE SHARE CAPITAL BY ISSUING 2.3 MILLION SHARES FOR ITS SCRIP DIVIDEND PROGRAM

* SHAREHOLDERS WILL BE ENTITLED TO RECEIVE ONE NEW SHARE FOR EACH 74 SHARES PREVIOUSLY HELD

* THE PRICE OF THE COMMITMENT TO PURCHASE RIGHTS ASSUMED BY ALMIRALL IS 0.198 EUROS GROSS PER RIGH, TO BE PAID ON JUNE 3

