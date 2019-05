BRIEF-Sparta AG Sells About 88 Pct Stake In Falkenstein Nebenwerte

May 10 (Reuters) - Sparta AG:

* SAID ON THURSDAY DECISION ON THE SALE OF APPROXIMATELY 88 PCT OF THE SHARE CAPITAL OF FALKENSTEIN NEBENWERTE AG

* BUYER IS CHRISTOPH SCHÄFERS, WHO WILL LEAVE MANAGEMENT BOARD OF SPARTA AG AS ANNOUNCED ON 15 MAY 2019

* SALE WILL LEAD TO A PROFIT CONTRIBUTION OF AROUND EUR 542,000 FOR SPARTA AG

* PURCHASE AGREEMENT IS EXPECTED TO BE CONCLUDED IN THE COMING DAYS

* AFTER THE SALE, SPARTA AG WILL RETAIN A 5% STAKE IN THE SHARE CAPITAL OF FALKENSTEIN NEBENWERTE AG

* SALE DOES NOT LEAD TO ANY CHANGE IN SPARTA AG’S FORECAST PUBLISHED ON MARCH 27

