May 10 (Reuters) - AMREST:

* SAID ON THURSDAY FCAPITAL DUTCH, A GRUPO FINACCESS SUBSIDIARY, COMPLETED THE PURCHASE OF THE ENTIRE SHAREHOLDING IN AMREST HOLDINGS OF GOSHA HOLDINGS, REPRESENTING 10.67 PCT OF AMREST’S SHARE CAPITAL FOR A PRICE PER SHARE OF EUR 13.22 OR AN AGGREGATE OF EUR 309.7 MILLION

* SAID AFTER THE PURCHASE, GRUPO FINACCESS CONTROLS 67.047 PCT OF AMREST

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)