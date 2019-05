May 10 (Reuters) - PharmaLundensis AB:

* SAID ON THURSDAY IT PROPOSES TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF UP TO 1 MLN UNITS

* ISSUE TO BRING PROCEEDS OF ABOUT SEK 6.1 MLN BEFORE ISSUE COSTS

* EVERY UNIT CONSISTS OF 3 NEW SHARES AND 2 WARRANTS WITH SUBSCRIPTION PRICE OF SEK 6 PER UNIT AND SEK 2 PER SHARE

* SUBSCRIPTION PERIOD IS JUNE 17 - JULY 1

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)