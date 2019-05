May 13 (Reuters) - ORASCOM DEVELOPMENT HOLDING AG:

* Q1 NET PROFIT AT CHF 1.0 MILLION VS NET LOSS OF CHF 5.1 MILLION IN Q1 2018

* Q1 ADJ. EBITDA UP BY 40.1% TO CHF 20.6 MILLION

* FOR FY 2019 CO TARGETS REVENUES OF CHF 400 MILLION AND ADJ. EBITDA IN RANGE OF CHF 74 MILLION TO CHF 77 MILLION

