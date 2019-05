May 13 (Reuters) - Askoll EVA SpA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY COMPLETED REORGANIZATION OF CO’S MANAGERIAL STRUCTURE THAT INCLUDES ELIMINATION OF GENERAL MANAGER FUNCTION

* FOLLOWING INTERRUPTION OF EMPLOYMENT RELATIONSHIP AS GENERAL MANAGER GIANCARLO ORANGES RESIGNED ALSO AS EXECUTIVE MEMBER OF CO’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* GIAN FRANCO NANNI WAS APPOINTED NEW CEO

