BRIEF-ZPC Otmuchow Prelim Q1 Net Result Turns To Loss of 0.8 Mln Zlotys

May 13 (Reuters) - Zaklady Przemyslu Cukierniczego Otmuchow SA:

* REPORTED ON FRIDAY PRELIM Q1 NET LOSS 0.8 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS PROFIT OF 0.4 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* PRELIM Q1 REVENUE 57.6 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 52.6 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* PRELIM Q1 EBITDA 3.0 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 3.9 MILLION ZLOTYS YEAR AGO

* THE ABOVE RESULTS WERE IMPACTED BY UNFAVOURABLE SALES STRUCTURE WITH MOSTLY LOW MARGIN PRODUCTS AS WELL AS HIGHER PAYROLL COSTS AND HIGHER UTILITY COSTS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)