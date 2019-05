BRIEF-MolMed Q1 Net Loss Narrows To EUR 0.7‍​ Mln

May 14 (Reuters) - MolMed SpA:

* REPORTED ON MONDAY Q1 OPERATING REVENUE EUR 7.9‍​ MLN VS EUR 5.8 MLN YEAR AGO

* Q1 NET LOSS EUR 0.7‍​ MLN VS LOSS EUR 1.2 MLN YEAR AGO

* SAID GOALS FOR 2019 REMAIN DOUBLE-DIGIT GROWTH ON SALES FROM DEVELOPMENT AND MANUFACTURING SERVICES TO THIRD PARTIES

* SAID PLANS IN 2019 TO GET NEW COMMERCIAL PARTNER FOR ZALMOXIS AND TO START PHASE I/II CLINICAL STUDY ON HAEMATOLOGICAL TUMORS (AML AND MM) FOR CAR-T CD44V6

* SAID EXPECTS DEVELOPMENT OF NEW CAR PIPELINE, WITH PUBLICATION OF THE FIRST PRE-CLINICAL DATA BY END-2019

