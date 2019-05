May 15 (Reuters) - Bjorn Borg AB:

* REPORTED ON TUESDAY Q1 NET SALES SEK 188.2 MLN VS SEK 169.2 MLN YR AGO

* Q1 OPER PROFIT SEK 18.5 MLN VS SEK 15.1 MLN YR AGO

* “WE HAVE NEVER GENERATED MORE REVENUE IN THE YEAR’S FIRST QUARTER AND I AM ESPECIALLY PLEASED WITH HOW WELL OUR SPORTS FASHION COLLECTION HAS BEEN RECEIVED” - CEO

