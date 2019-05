LONDON, May 15 (Reuters) - Germany’s 10-year government bond yield fell to its lowest since October 2016 on Wednesday as a combination of weak Chinese data, trade tensions between the United States and China, and anti-austerity rhetoric from the Italian government fuelled a safe-haven bid in bonds.

Germany’s 10-year yield was last down 2.5 basis points to -0.098%. (Reporting by Virginia Furness; Editing by Catherine Evans)