BRIEF-CI Games Terminates Agreement With Defiant Studios

May 16 (Reuters) - CI Games SA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAS TERMINATED AGREEMENT WITH DEFIANT STUDIOS

* SAID TERMINATION OF AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SUBMITTED DUE TO IMPROPER PERFORMANCE BY DEFIANT STUDIOS OF KEY STAGE OF THE CONTRACT (MILESTONE NO.11), SO CALLED “VERTICAL SLICE”

* TILL THE DAY OF SUBMISSION OF SAID TERMINATION COMPANY HAS MADE ALL DUE PAYMENTS FOR ALL WORKS ACCEPTED FROM DEFIANT STUDIOS

* COMPANY PLANS TO CONTINUE WORKS ON “LORDS OF THE FALLEN 2” THROUGH ITS INTERNAL MEANS AND OUTSOURCING

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)