May 16 (Reuters) - ECZACIBASI YATIRIM HOLDING:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY ECZACIBASI YATIRIM HOLDING AND ECZACIBASI HOLDING A.S. SIGN DEAL TO SELL 49.5% SHARES IN UNIT KAYNAK TEKNIGI SANAYI (33.7% FOR ECZACIBASI HOLDING A.S. AND 15.9% FOR ECZACIBASI YATIRIM HOLDING) TO LINCOLN ELECTRIC FRANCE

* ECZACIBASI YATIRIM HOLDING’S ESTIMATED RETURN FROM THE DIVESTITURE TO BE AT $11.3 MILLION

