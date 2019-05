May 16 (Reuters) - Jays Group AB:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY TO CARRY OUT RIGHTS ISSUE OF ABOUT SEK 41.0 MLN TO FINANCE CONTINUED GROWTH

* TO ISSUE 45.5 MLN SHARES AT SUBSCRIPTION PRICE SEK 0.90 PER SHARE

