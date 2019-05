BRIEF-Sequana Announces Court-Ordered Liquidation

May 16 (Reuters) - SEQUANA SA:

* ANNOUCED ON WEDNESDAY, COURT-ORDERED LIQUIDATION OF SEQUANA

* THE NANTERRE COMMERCIAL COURT, BY DECISION DATED 15 MAY 2019, ORDERED THE COURT-ORDERED LIQUIDATION OF SEQUANA

* SEQUANA WILL ASK EURONEXT TO MAINTAIN THE SUSPENSION OF TRADING IN ITS SHARES ON THE EURONEXT PARIS REGULATED MARKET

* ANTALIS GROUP, WHICH, WITH THE ASSISTANCE OF GOLDMAN SACHS, INITIATED A PROCESS TO FIND NEW SHAREHOLDER STRUCTURE TO PROVIDE IT WITH THE MEANS TO DEVELOP AND IMPLEMENT ITS STRATEGIC PLAN, IS CONTINUING ITS EFFORTS

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)