BRIEF-Theraclion Announces Four Systems Sales And Major Reimbursement Agreement

* THERACLION GERMANY ANNOUNCED ON WEDNESDAY FOUR SYSTEMS SALES AND MAJOR REIMBURSEMENT AGREEMENT

* ECHOPULSE ACQUISITIONS BY A STRATEGIC UNIVERSITY, 2 PRIVATE PRACTICES AND A HOSPITAL GROUP

* INCREASE OF ~25% COVERED LIVES FOR ECHOTHERAPY

* THERACLION STARTS THE YEAR 2019 WITH THE SALES OF THREE SYSTEMS AND A TRANSFORMATION OF A COMMERCIAL AGREEMENT INTO AN ACQUISITION

* IN TOTAL, THOSE FOUR SALES ADD UP TO 0,8 M€

* THERACLION ALSO ANNOUNCES TWO MAJOR MILESTONES IN INSURANCE COVERAGE OF ECHOTHERAPY IN GERMANY

