May 16 (Reuters) - CHL SpA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT IT HAD RECEIVED THE REPORT OF AUDITING COMPANY BDO ITALIA ON FY 2018 RESULTS

* AUDITING CO SAYS THAT GOING CONCERN ASSUMPTION IS SUBJECT TO “MULTIPLE, SIGNIFICANT” UNCERTAINTIES WITH POTENTIAL INTERACTIONS AND POSSIBLE CUMULATIVE EFFECTS

