May 16 (Reuters) - CHL SpA:

* SAID ON WEDNESDAY IT HAD SIGNED AGREEMENT TO BUY 100 PCT OF POLAND’S AIRTIME AND RUMENIA’S PRIME EXCHANGE TECHNOLOGIES

* TO PAY FOR THE TWO COMPANIES IN SHARES THROUGH RESERVED CAPITAL INCREASE OF UNIT TERRA

* ESTIMATED PRICE OF THE ACQUISITIONS IS EUR 2.0 MLN

