May 20 (Reuters) - Russia’s Standard Agency (Rosstandart):

* SAYS IT HAD BEEN INFORMED ABOUT A VOLUNTARY RECALL OF 32,892 OF LADA LARGUS CARS BY AVTOVAZ SOLD SINCE NOV. 2017, DUE TO POSSIBLE FAULTS IN THE VEHICLES’ BRAKES SYSTEMS

