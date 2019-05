BRIEF-DIA Names Stephan DuCharme As Chairman, Karl-Heinz Holland As CEO; Renews Board

May 21 (Reuters) - Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA:

* SAID EARLY ON TUESDAY APPOINTS STEPHAN DUCHARME AS CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD AND KARL-HEINZ HOLLAND AS CEO OF THE COMPANY

* APPOINTS STEPHAN DUCHARME, MICHAEL JOSEPH CASEY, SERGIO ANTONIO FERREIRA DIAS AND KARL-HEINZ HOLLAND AS EXTERNAL PROPRIETARY DIRECTORS (AT LETTERONE’S PROPOSAL)

* NAMES CHRISTIAN COUVREUX AND JOSE WAHNON LEVY AS INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS OF THE COMPANY

* ACCEPTS RESIGNATION OF RICHARD GOLDING, MARIANO MARTIN MAMPASO, ANTONIO URCELAY ALONSO, MARIA GARANA CORCES, JULIAN DIAZ GONZALEZ, ANGELA SPINDLER AND BORJA DE LA CIERVA ALVAREZ DE SOTOMAYOR AS DIRECTORS AND MEMBERS OF THE COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

