* SAID ON MONDAY CO DECIDED TO ISSUE A TOTAL OF 900,000 SHARES BY MEANS OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT

* ISSUE COSTS AMOUNT TO LESS THAN SEK 100,000

* ISSUE TO BE SUBSCRIBED BY HEALTHINVEST SMALL & MICROCAP FUND (510,000 SHARES) AND ECCENOVO AB (390,000 SHARES)

